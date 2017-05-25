Hanover Township Historical Society fund raiser

The Hanover Township Historical Society is holding a fund raiser at the Bob Evans Restaurant, 2299 E. State St. in Salem from 6 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. May 31. Called, Bob Evans will donate 15 percent of sales when a Hanover Township Historical Society flyer is presented at check-out time. Flyers can be picked up from any member of the Hanover Township Historical Society or at the Salem Walgreens or Bob Evans.

