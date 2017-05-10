Fugitive 12 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Fugitiv...

Fugitive 12 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Fugitive wanted for domestic violence caught in West Salem

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montville and West Salem Police Departments, and Medina and Wayne County Sheriff's Department, found and arrested Thomas Kellwood, 36, at about 3:30 this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshals, Kellwood has been wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lodi Police Department after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) Mon Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Bar Association hand-off Apr 21 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr 20 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC