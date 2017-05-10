Fugitive 12 mins ago 5:37 p.m.Fugitive wanted for domestic violence caught in West Salem

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montville and West Salem Police Departments, and Medina and Wayne County Sheriff's Department, found and arrested Thomas Kellwood, 36, at about 3:30 this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshals, Kellwood has been wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lodi Police Department after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

