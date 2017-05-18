Electric company merger continues Salem area service
Soltis-Julian Electric was founded in Hanoverton and, after assuming the assets of Julian Electric, has expanded its Salem operations at 1095 Slater Road. Owner D'Andrew Soltis said the company is based on the belief that customer needs are most important and the entire team is committed to meeting them.
