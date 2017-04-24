Downtown mural honors Burchfield

Downtown mural honors Burchfield

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Salem News

Salem's famed artist Charles E. Burchfield is spotlighted with this 70-foot long, by 8-foot high mural that was unveiled on East State Street on Sunday. The mural provides an improved view by helping block off the building demolition site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Bar Association hand-off Apr 21 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr 20 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC