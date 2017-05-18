Council seems open to medical marijua...

Council seems open to medical marijuana sales

Council members don't want anybody growing or processing medical marijuana in the city, but people looking to buy may have the possibility of up to two retail outlets in Salem in the future. City council's Committee of the Whole, which includes all seven council members, voted Tuesday on three separate motions related to medical marijuana, with two being forwarded to the city law director to prepare as ordinances for council to consider at a future council meeting.

