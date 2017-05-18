Columbiana will seek renewal of EMS levy

Columbiana will seek renewal of EMS levy

City Council gave a first reading to legislation this week requesting from the county auditor the amount of revenue that would be generated from a renewal. The 2-mill levy was last renewed five years ago, and if a renewal makes it to the ballot, it would also be a 2-mill, five-year levy, Finance Director Mike Harold said.

