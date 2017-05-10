Columbiana County Juvenile

Columbiana County Juvenile

A 12-year-old Crestview girl was cited into Columbiana County Juvenile Court after allegedly striking her mother, spitting in her mother's face and throwing her sister onto the kitchen floor on Tuesday. A 17-year-old Canton girl was cited after allegedly yelling and trying to get other children at the Tobin Center riled up and threatening to punch a staff member in the mouth on April 4. The same girl was cited with causing disruptive behavior at the Tobin Center on March 23, causing staff members to have to restrain her and yelling for them to get off her when they were not on her.

