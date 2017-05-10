Columbiana County Common Pleas

Columbiana County Common Pleas

A Salem man was sentenced on Thursday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to 11 months in prison for receiving stolen property. Adam L. Lodge, 25, last known address, North Lincoln Avenue, Salem, was indicted in 2016 on the receiving stolen property charge for allegedly having a Glock .40 caliber model 27 handgun with the magazine holding nine rounds of ammunition on March 3 that belonged to David Roth.

