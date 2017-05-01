Chainsaws sing in Salem
Chainsaws and bucket trucks were deployed around the city removing damaged trees and limbs that resulted from Monday's wind and rain storm. A Colian's Multi-Services crew is pictured on Tuesday removing a large limb that fell on the front yard of a house in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
