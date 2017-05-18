American Standard display added to industrial exhibit
Winnie and Bob Stratton of Salem visit the new American Standard Americast bathtub display inside the Industrial Exhibit at the Dale Shaffer Research Library operated by the Salem Historical Society & Museum. Both Strattons worked at American Standard, Bob as a tool & die maker and Winnie as the telephone board operator.
