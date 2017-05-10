American Standard display added at museum
Salem Historical Museum docent Jerry Laska talks to visitor Angela McCoy at the American Standard's new display in the Museum of Transportation and Industry at the historical society campus. SALEM-With the addition of the Dale Shaffer Research Library to the Salem Historical Society campus, the transportation and industry of Salem's history has been greatly expanded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC