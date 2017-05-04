across - sour - scommunities
The Winona Area Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the restored 1838 Quaker Meeting House and Museum in Winona. Arlene Barnett will present a special program entitled The event will highlight those factors that impacted the origins of music in the area including immigration, ethnic music from other countries, hymns and folk music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC