911 advisory committee wants cellphon...

911 advisory committee wants cellphone tax increased

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: Salem News

Columbiana County's 911 advisory committee wants the monthly state tax on cellphones to be increased to help with additional dispatcher training expenses, and state Rep. Tim Ginter told them he will look into it and other options. The committee invited Ginter to attend this week's committee to discuss whether the 28 cent monthly state cellphone tax that goes for 911 could be increased to pay for a new state rule requiring 911 dispatchers to undergo 72 hours of additional training by May 2018 to become certified medical dispatchers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) Mon Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Bar Association hand-off Apr 21 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr 20 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,802 • Total comments across all topics: 280,900,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC