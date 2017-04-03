Washingtonville council views culvert plans
Utilities Superintendent Brian Gudat presented plans for the Boston Street culvert project to council and the solicitor during Monday's meeting. Gudat also advised that a new trihalomethane reduction system for village water should be ready to go to the state for grant approval soon.
