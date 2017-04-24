Valley communities ban sale and cultivation of medical marijuana
Lawmakers in two local communities say they're taking precautions to keep the drug from being sold and cultivated in their communities. Austintown Township is one of those communities standing their ground early, just saying "no" to medical marijuana by enacting a ban before dispensary sites are even selected statewide.
