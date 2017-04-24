Trustees urged to oppose marijuana facilities
John Ramsey told the trustees at this week's meeting they should impose such a ban because as communities around Columbiana County enact similar bans, companies may increasingly turn to townships to set up shop. Just this week, the city of Salem declined to change its zoning so a proposed medical marijuana cultivation facility could be developed in the community, while several other towns in the county have adopted legislation that would also ban shops where medical marijuana could be obtained.
