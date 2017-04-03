Three teen runaways held on assault c...

Three teen runaways held on assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

Three girls, two age 15 and one 16, were being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center charged with felonious assault, assault, aggravated burglary and criminal damaging after allegedly attacking a couple outside their state Route 45 home during a break-in. When Goshen Township police arrived at the home shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Sandra Messimer yelling for police to come to the back of the house immediately where they saw Douglas Messimer on the ground and bleeding from his face and ears with the three girls around him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC