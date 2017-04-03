Three teen runaways held on assault charges
Three girls, two age 15 and one 16, were being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center charged with felonious assault, assault, aggravated burglary and criminal damaging after allegedly attacking a couple outside their state Route 45 home during a break-in. When Goshen Township police arrived at the home shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Sandra Messimer yelling for police to come to the back of the house immediately where they saw Douglas Messimer on the ground and bleeding from his face and ears with the three girls around him.
