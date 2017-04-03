Students try college for day with visit to KSU-Salem

Elijah Huyghe, 12, left, and Stephen Tirabassi, 11, tend to a tornado during a lesson Friday with Dr. Doug Motry, a Kent State University Salem campus chemistry professor. About 186 fifth graders from Salem Southeast school descended on the campus for College in a Day, rotating between learning stations in the chem lab, nursing, horticulture and radiation therapy.

