Students try college for day with vis...

Students try college for day with visit to KSU-Salem

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Salem News

Elijah Huyghe, 12, left, and Stephen Tirabassi, 11, tend to a tornado during a lesson Friday with Dr. Doug Motry, a Kent State University Salem campus chemistry professor. About 186 fifth graders from Salem Southeast school descended on the campus for College in a Day, rotating between learning stations in the chem lab, nursing, horticulture and radiation therapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC