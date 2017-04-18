"Spring Awakening" to open in Salem
This popular musical explores teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety, as well as a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion. Cast members include Jacob Butler, Niki Cole, Martin Daniels, Carly Ellis, Jacob Henry, Rachel Jones, Katie Kurdziel, Hannah Nash, Ryan Newell, Grace Offerdahl, Craig A. Rotz Jr., Reece Xavior, and R.E. Yaeger.
