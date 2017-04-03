SHSAA announces - 17 Honored Alumnus Award
The Salem High School alumna being honored this spring is Helen Marie Potter Hayes, long-time office coordinator for the Salem High School Alumni Association and retired Salem City Schools math teacher. Hayes will be the featured speaker when the alumni association awards several dozen scholarships at its 136th Annual Reunion and Banquet on Saturday, May 20, in Salem High School's cafeteria.
