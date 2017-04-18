Salem utilities board hears line break report
With water line replacement projects on North Ellsworth Avenue and in the southeast quadrant of the city nearing their start, a utilities administrator provided data to the utilities commission showing the areas have consistently caused problems. Matt Hoopes, assistant utilities superintendent, provided information showing 1,310 water line breaks since the department began collecting the data in 1974, a rate of 43.5 per year.
