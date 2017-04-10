Salem income tax returns due by 5 p.m. April 18
City taxpayers are reminded that income tax returns are due by 5 p.m. April 18 and can be placed in a 24-hour drop box in the police department lobby off of Pershing Street. City hall is closed Friday, but taxpayers can file and pay their taxes at the tax office in city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Monday and Tuesday.
