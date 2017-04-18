Salem council yet to pull the trigger on park, charter ballot issues
Council tabled for a second time the resolution to place a combination 1-mill recreation levy renewal plus an additional .3 mills on the Nov. 7 ballot for park operations in order to clarify language and verify valuations in the legislation. The resolution requires one more reading for passage so the paperwork can be sent to the election boards in both Columbiana and Mahoning counties by the Aug. 9 filing deadline.
