Salem BOE hires new treasurer for district

Douglas, a 2000 Salem graduate, will work as assistant to current treasurer Bob Barrett from April 24 to July 31 with an annual salary of $63,000 pro-rated to the time period. He will take over as treasurer and chief financial officer under contract from Aug. 1 until July 31, 2019 at an annual salary of $75,000.

