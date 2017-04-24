Rule change would speed medical aid

Read more: Salem News

Getting medical help to those who need it as soon as possible - that's the aim of some language and procedural changes being recommended for dispatching fire department personnel and ambulance companies to medical calls in the city. City Council's Traffic & Safety Committee discussed the issues Wednesday night, agreeing to send the proposed ordinance change and addition to the full council for consideration based on a recommendation by Fire Chief Scott Mason.

