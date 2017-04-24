Robert Hiltbrand seeks Salem treasure...

Robert Hiltbrand seeks Salem treasurer post

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

Hiltbrand served nearly 20 years as an operator at the wastewater treatment plant beginning in February 1993 and retiring in April 2013, elected by his peers as president of the Salem Utilities Local 560 during his utilities department career. He also worked 20 years in the private sector, initially working 10 years as a field representative with Electric Furnace in Salem from 1972 to 1982, owning and operating William's Gun Shop from 1983 to 1990, A lifelong resident of Salem, he graduated from Salem High School in 1968 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in history from Malone College in 1973.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Bar Association hand-off Apr 21 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr 20 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC