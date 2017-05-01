Retired Salem worker eyes treasurer's job

Hiltbrand served nearly 20 years as an operator at the wastewater treatment plant beginning in February 1993 and retiring in April 2013, elected by his peers as president of the Salem Utilities Local 560 during his utilities department career. He also worked 20 years in the private sector, initially working 10 years as a field representative with Electric Furnace in Salem from 1972 to 1982, owning and operating William's Gun Shop from 1983 to 1990, then returning to Electric Furnace as an independent contractor for three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.