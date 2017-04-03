Reservations accepted for 47th Founders Day dinner
Reservations are now being accepted for the Salem Historical Society's 47th annual Founders Day celebration, Chinese auction and 50/50 auction. This event, open to the public, will be held on April 25 at the Salem Community Center.
