Prodded by Brown, cops to ramp up parking citations
City residents be warned: there's no parking allowed in front yards, side yards, on the curb lawn, sidewalks or anywhere else prohibited by city ordinance. All violators can expect more aggressive enforcement of the parking rules by police, Chief J.T. Panezott said Monday, attributing the ramping up to alleged criticism of his department by city Councilman Clyde Brown via email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC