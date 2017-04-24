Medical marijuana facility not coming to Salem

Zoning won't be changed to accommodate a proposed medical marijuana cultivation site at South Broadway and East Perry Street, effectively killing plans by Geoff Korff to locate a growing facility in the city. The president of Quaker City Castings said now he'll be looking at other cities that have already rezoned areas to welcome medical marijuana businesses, noting there are plenty of sites to consider, including in Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.