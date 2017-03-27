Lisbon solicitor: Building ordinance needs more work
Proposed legislation that would serve as the cornerstone of the village's efforts to make business property owners more accountable for the upkeep of their buildings will need reworked before it passes muster with village Solicitor Megan Bickerton. She told Village Council at this week's meeting the proposed ordinance that would have them adopt and follow the International Property Maintenance Code would put them in conflict with state law.
