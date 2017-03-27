Lisbon solicitor: Building ordinance ...

Lisbon solicitor: Building ordinance needs more work

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

Proposed legislation that would serve as the cornerstone of the village's efforts to make business property owners more accountable for the upkeep of their buildings will need reworked before it passes muster with village Solicitor Megan Bickerton. She told Village Council at this week's meeting the proposed ordinance that would have them adopt and follow the International Property Maintenance Code would put them in conflict with state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC