Leetonia woman sentenced to prison for meth lab, trafficking
A Leetonia area woman who was initially charged regarding a methamphetamines lab was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to two and a half years in prison. Alisha Parrish, 32, Leetonia Road, previously had pleaded guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs from her actions on June 23, 2016.
