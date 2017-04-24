KSU - SSalem to observe Earth Day today
Kent State University at Salem again received the Tree Campus USA recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation, which recognizes its efforts to promote forest management, horticulture studies and conservation. The campus will celebrate this recognition during its Earth Day observances beginning at 10 a.m. today on campus.
