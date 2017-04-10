Korff wants to grow marijuana in Salem

A new company led by Quaker City Castings President Geoff Korff wants to put a medical marijuana cultivation facility inside a building at South Broadway Avenue and East Perry Street in Salem. Korff outlined his plans during an informational session with city council's Rules & Ordinances Committee Tuesday night, asking for clarification on the zoning for the site.

