Historical Society to honor its founders
A chance meeting of two old friends decades ago resulted in the creation of the Salem Historical Society in 1947. On April 25, those friends, the late Roy Wells Harris and Frank J. Yengling will be forever known as the society's The society has designated citizens of honor since the 2006 Salem Bicentennial, with the ceremony occurring during the society's Founder's Day activities each April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Nixon
|10 hr
|Wife
|2
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC