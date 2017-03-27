Growing body shop gets new home
Jim Humphries of Salem, a three-year bodyman and mechanic at D&R Auto Body, is pictured sanding the rear fender of a 1966 Mustang. Owner Randy Smith said the building he moved into two years ago allows him to take on specialized projects like restorations and custom work along with everyday accident repairs.
