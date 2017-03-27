Ginter backs bill to soften energy rules
A repeat attempt by state lawmakers to soften Ohio's renewable energy requirements has cleared the Ohio House with the support of state Rep. Tim Ginter. Ginter, R-Salem, joined the majority in support of House Bill 114, which was passed on Thursday by the Ohio House.
