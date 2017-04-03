Four Salem homes targeted for demolition

Four dilapidated houses condemned by housing inspectors are slated for demolition next month, all located in the southwestern part of the city, city Service/Safety Director Ken Kenst said. Salem is next in line to receive dividends from $3.2 million in federal grant money for the removal of blight from communities, through the Columbiana County Land Reutilitzation Corporation, commonly known as the county land bank.

