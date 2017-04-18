Founders of Salem Historical Society to be honored at Founder's Day dinner
Each year during Founder's Day activities in April, the society adds two more bringing the current total to 44. A photo and short biography of each person is featured on an exhibit in the Pearce Building. The 2017 Citizens of Honor, Roy Wells Harris and Frank J. Yengling, will be officially recognized during the April 25 Founders' Day dinner at the Salem Community Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
|Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15)
|May '16
|What about
|3
|Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16)
|May '16
|Glenna Cox Tomlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC