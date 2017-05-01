Familiar face appears again in front of judge

With two additional charges added to those he is facing, Tremaine D. Cowan, 26, Cleveland, appeared before Judge C. Ashley Pike in Common Pleas Court last week In one case from 2014, Cowan is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. The charges contend Cowan had less than five grams of cocaine and he allegedly attempted to conceal the drugs by ingesting them before he was taken into custody on a warrant at the Salem police station on Dec. 15, 2014.

