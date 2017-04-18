ESC - Sboard preparing for the awards...

ESC - Sboard preparing for the awards season

Tuesday Read more: Morning Journal

As the school year begins to come to a close, the Columbiana County Education Service Center discussed some of the awards being given to students in the area at a brief meeting on Tuesday. The Heads Above the Rest award banquet for local students is April 27 at the Salem Golf Club.

