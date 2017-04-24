County Briefing
The Salem Parks and Recreation Department along with the Salem library will celebrate Earth Day with the Planting a Tree Seedling program at 6 p.m. April 26 at pavilion 9 in Waterworth Memorial Park. Norway Spruce seedlings will be given out to the first 30 to register.
