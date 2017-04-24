Common Pleas Court

Tracy and Michael McCreary, Salem, vs. Taylor M. Steeves, Lisbon, et al., excess of $25,000 sought for alleged injuries and damages from a traffic crash on April 4, 2016. U.S.A. acting through the Rural Housing Service USDA vs. Jason E. Roberts, et al., foreclosure ordered for property on Lisbon Road, Salem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.