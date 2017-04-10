Columbiana County Sheriff

Columbiana County Sheriff

Brian Dustman, Teegarden Road, Lisbon, reported at 10:25 p.m. Saturday he arrived home with his son from a hockey game to find the boy's mother in the driveway, and an argument followed, during which Dustman said he placed his hand on her shoulder to escort her from the property. She told Dustman not to touch her, so he removed his hand and at no point did he push her.

