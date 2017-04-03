Columbiana County Municipal

Columbiana County Municipal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Review

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, April D. Fuller, 45, state Route 644, Salineville, was fined $705, had her license suspended for six months, required to attend a three-day counseling program and ordered 30 hours community service for OVI first offense and left of center. Robert H. Spaulding, 26, Bluff Road, Lisbon, pleaded no contest to assault and criminal damaging for reportedly damaging the door of a vehicle owned by Celeste Hawkins on Saturday and then grabbing Erika Hawkins by the shirt, arms and neck; slamming her to the ground; tackling her after she got up; grabbing her by the hair to slam her head off the asphalt roadway; and choking her while holding her down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
News Bikers pour into Salem (Jul '15) May '16 What about 3
Looking for relatives of "Rosey Tomlin Cox John... (May '16) May '16 Glenna Cox Tomlin 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC