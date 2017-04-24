Columbiana County Juvenile

Columbiana County Juvenile

A 12-year-old United Local boy was charged in Columbiana County Juvenile Court after allegedly refusing to obey his teachers and school administrators, banging his head on shelves in the classroom, lying across chairs, refusing to work and banging books on his desk, which all caused disruptions in the classrooms on Feb. 28. A 15-year-old Southern Local girl was cited after she allegedly continued to yell profanities at Deputy Kevin Shulas and pulled away from him while he was attempting to take her into custody. A 17-year-old Wellsville boy was cited after he allegedly lunged at his mother while she was calling police on March 4 and damaged a bedroom door by punching out the panels.

