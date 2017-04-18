Cleveland man charged with drug possession
A Cleveland man with a long list of drug-related charges, including possession of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl last summer was among the indictments issued by the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court grand jury this week. The grand jury issued 16 secret indictments and additional open indictments for 11 people, including the one superseding indictment for Mack D. Griffin, 26, Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|21 hr
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Thu
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC