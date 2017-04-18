Cleveland man charged with drug posse...

Cleveland man charged with drug possession

A Cleveland man with a long list of drug-related charges, including possession of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl last summer was among the indictments issued by the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court grand jury this week. The grand jury issued 16 secret indictments and additional open indictments for 11 people, including the one superseding indictment for Mack D. Griffin, 26, Cleveland.

