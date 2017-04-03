BCI - Sinvestigator, homicide task force members detail steps taken in investigation
Utilizing photos which left some jurors grimacing, Edward Lulla of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations detailed evidence collected along Seigler Road where the body of Quinn Wilson was left in two pieces two years ago, as the jury trial of Danielle Heckathorn continued Wednesday afternoon. Heckathorn, 30, is charged with complicity to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, complicity to robbery, tampering with evidence and three counts of obstructing justice - all for her alleged involvement in Wilson's death sometime around March 6, 2015.
