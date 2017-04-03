across - sour - scommunities

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and as such the Columbiana County Department of Job and Family Services is holding the following events: annual Caring for Kids dinner on April 6; wear Blue to Work Day on April 12; and a training event on April 18 on Women's Substance Abuse and Recovery. SALEM-Jerry Lyda, an athlete advocate to the State Board of Special Olympics, will be giving a presentation to the public at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Salem Masonic Hall, 788 E. State St. He will be providing his perspective as a Special Olympics athlete.

