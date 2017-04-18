across - sour - scommunities

8 hrs ago

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that state Route 517 will not be closed next week as planned just west of East Fairfield in Columbiana County for two culvert replacements. This work was to be completed by ODOT's maintenance crew Tuesday through Thursday between Signal Road and Raley Road.

